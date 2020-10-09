Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Village Chapel for Jimmy Bates, 73, of Attalla, who died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Rev. Philip Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy loved the outdoors, softball, and antique cars. He was an avid Alabama football fan. He enjoyed golfing with his brother and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, brother, and friend, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garvin and Edna Bates; sister, Ruth Dugger; brother, Danny Bates; nephew, Shane Vance; parents-in-law, Cotton and Doris Helms; and numerous other loving family members.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kim Bates; brother, Randy Bates; sister-in-law, Pam (Mark) Thurman; brother-in-law, Mickey (Debbie) Helms; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to any favorite charity.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Terry Perry and his staff, the nurses and staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center, and Dr. G. Patel.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.

