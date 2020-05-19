Home

Jimmy Grey Halsey

Jimmy Grey Halsey Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Jimmy Grey Halsey, who passed from this life on May 16, 2020, at the age of 64. The family will accept visitors from 3 p.m. until time of service. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Jimmy was a strong, honest, and hardworking man. His greatest joys in life were his friends and family, riding his Harley, and hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the IBEW.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Grey Halsey; and brother, Jerry Wayne Halsey.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Halsey; his fiancée, Shirley Handford; son, William James Halsey; daughter, Karen Cline (Eddie); grandchildren, Jessica Cline, Jacob Hollingsworth, Justin Hollingsworth and Jimmy Trey Cline; chosen son, Adam Nash (Ashley); chosen grandchildren, Hayley Daniel, Harleigh Nash, Taylor Cline, Tyler Cline, Jacob Cline and Chloe Cline.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Williams, Russell Williams, Eddie Cline, Scottie Cline, Jacob Hollingsworth, Justin Hollingsworth and Steven Williams.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020
