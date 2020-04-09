Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Jimmy Lon Reynolds


1936 - 2020
Jimmy Lon Reynolds Obituary
July 11, 1936 – April 5, 2020
Funeral service for Mr. Jimmy Lon Reynolds, 83, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Reverend Adam Ragsdale officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Reynolds passed away on April 5, 2020, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Reynolds; parents, Carl and Thelma Reynolds; brothers, John Reynolds and Jerald (Michele) Reynolds.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jim (Olesya) Reynolds of Hewitt, New Jersey; grandsons, Lucas, Sean and Liam; brother, Billy J. (Charlotte) Reynolds; sister-in-law, Joyce Reynolds, Athens, Georgia; brother-in-law, Randall (Diane) Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy graduated from Gadsden High School in 1955 and retired from Goodyear. He was a member of Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He loved fishing and Alabama football.
Special thanks to niece Kathy Livesay and sister-in-law Diane Bowman.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2020
