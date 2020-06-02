Jimmy M. Hammett
Jimmy M. Hammett, 80, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at UAB Hospital.
His Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jason King and Rev. Patrick Hammett will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Tommy Smith, Joe Law, Dale Murphy, Keith Snead, J.T. Hammett, Ashton Walker, Jonathon Kilpatrick, Daniel Robinson and Matthew Crawford.
Mr. Hammett is survived by his wife, Patsy Hammett; daughters, Tammey Jenkins (James), Kim Whitehorn (Bruce); sons, Farrell Hammett (Tanya), Patrick Hammett (Lisa); and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Uther and Mattie Hammett; son, Greg Hammett; brother, Lamar Hammett; and sister, Marjorie White.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
