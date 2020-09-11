1/1
Jimmy Neal "Choo-Choo" McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Mr. Jimmy Neal McDowell (Choo-Choo), 74, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will accept friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. McDowell graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. He was stationed in Wildflecken, Germany, also accompanied by his wife. He went to work at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1970 as a mechanist. Jim retired in 2002 after 32 years of service. He was a member of College Heights Baptist Church and a longtime resident of Etowah County.
Mr. McDowell was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances McDowell.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley McDowell; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Beard; granddaughters, Peyton and Taylor Beard; sister, Judy Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Vincent and Drew Glanze, Jeff Smith, Ethan Heath, Carson Naylor, Venice Griffin, Wallace Brown, Harry Wright, Jack Casey, and Mike Cothran.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Battles, Paul Smith, and Robert Patterson.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Mary Rutherford; Amedisys Home Health and staff; Dr. Harrison and staff; Dr. Kaleem and staff; Dr. Pirani and staff; and longtime friends, Dennis and Vicki Battles and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved