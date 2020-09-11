A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Mr. Jimmy Neal McDowell (Choo-Choo), 74, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will accept friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Mr. McDowell graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. He was stationed in Wildflecken, Germany, also accompanied by his wife. He went to work at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1970 as a mechanist. Jim retired in 2002 after 32 years of service. He was a member of College Heights Baptist Church and a longtime resident of Etowah County.

Mr. McDowell was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances McDowell.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley McDowell; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Beard; granddaughters, Peyton and Taylor Beard; sister, Judy Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Vincent and Drew Glanze, Jeff Smith, Ethan Heath, Carson Naylor, Venice Griffin, Wallace Brown, Harry Wright, Jack Casey, and Mike Cothran.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Battles, Paul Smith, and Robert Patterson.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Mary Rutherford; Amedisys Home Health and staff; Dr. Harrison and staff; Dr. Kaleem and staff; Dr. Pirani and staff; and longtime friends, Dennis and Vicki Battles and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store