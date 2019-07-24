|
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Louis Street Baptist Church for Jimmy 'Jimbo' Strain, 64, of Rainbow City, who died Saturday, July 20, following an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Edwin Strain and Romease Strain.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Strain; sons, Jimmy Christopher (Tonya) Strain and Barry Alford; daughter, Brandy Strain (Randall) Martin; grandchildren, Brookelyn (Cody) Strain, Tanner Strain, Jordyn (Cameron) Barron, Dalton (Summer) Strain, Mason Strain, Cayne Martin and Baily Martin; great-grandchildren, Dawson Tucker and Tallyn Romease Reeves; brother, Mike (Mary Beth) Strain; sisters, Julie (Steve) Dunn, Dottie (David) Wrenn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
His love and devotion to his family was beyond words. He had tremendous faith in our Heavenly Father and enjoyed spending time in God's word. He was a blessing and a light to all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 24, 2019