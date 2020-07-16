Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Jimmy Usry, 73, of Piedmont, who passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Rev. Bob Hundley will officiate. Interment will be at Young's Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born December 25, 1947, to Leonard and Nety Ella Usry. He was raised in South Gadsden and attended Emma Sansom High School. While at Emma Sansom, he was a three-sport athlete and a member of the class of 1966. He attended Gadsden State Junior College on a basketball scholarship.
He was a faithful Christian and attended Trinity United Methodist Church. He coached Little League baseball for several years in Etowah County. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Pop loved watching his grandkids participate in their activities, whether it was baseball, soccer, basketball or just sitting and watching video games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nety Ella Sims Usry; brother, Rickie; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Gertrude Gilchrist; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Gilchrist Usry; daughter, Shannon (Shahzad) Rasool; sons, Kevin (Alexis) Usry and Scott (Kellie) Usry; grandchildren, Taybor Rasool, Miriam Rasool, Ava Usry and Marea Rasool; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. Van Reeder and the Birmingham Heart Clinic, Dr. Takeshian and staff at St. Vincent's East.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.