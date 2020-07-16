1/
Jimmy Usry
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Jimmy Usry, 73, of Piedmont, who passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Rev. Bob Hundley will officiate. Interment will be at Young's Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born December 25, 1947, to Leonard and Nety Ella Usry. He was raised in South Gadsden and attended Emma Sansom High School. While at Emma Sansom, he was a three-sport athlete and a member of the class of 1966. He attended Gadsden State Junior College on a basketball scholarship.
He was a faithful Christian and attended Trinity United Methodist Church. He coached Little League baseball for several years in Etowah County. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Pop loved watching his grandkids participate in their activities, whether it was baseball, soccer, basketball or just sitting and watching video games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nety Ella Sims Usry; brother, Rickie; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Gertrude Gilchrist; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Gilchrist Usry; daughter, Shannon (Shahzad) Rasool; sons, Kevin (Alexis) Usry and Scott (Kellie) Usry; grandchildren, Taybor Rasool, Miriam Rasool, Ava Usry and Marea Rasool; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. Van Reeder and the Birmingham Heart Clinic, Dr. Takeshian and staff at St. Vincent's East.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved