Jimmy Wayne Hopkins, 72, of Attalla passed away September 22, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Conley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. Burial at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Jimmy was a retired truck driver of many years. He loved going to trade day and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the best Dad and Paw. He was loved and cherished by so many, he will be greatly missed. We love you, Daddy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; his parents, Clinton and Evelyn; brother, Jackie Hopkins.

He left behind to cherish his memory: daughter, Kristie (Frankie) Mabe; son, Doug (Karen) Hopkins; grandchildren, Nicole, Kristin (JaJuan), Tyler (Ashley), Heather and Kacie; great-grandchildren, Mya, Leyah, Maverick and JJ; brother, Johnny (Kathy) Hopkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Correll, Austin Correll, Duane Hobbs, Frankie Mabe, Shane Smothers and Greg Smothers.



