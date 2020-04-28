|
Jimmy Wilson Vest, 79, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Jimmy, a Guntersville, AL, native, was born on June 25, 1940, and raised on Georgia Mountain. He was a 1958 graduate of Marshall County High School and played baseball for the Wildcats. He also played semi-pro baseball for several area teams. He was a 1973 graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Business. He also served in the Alabama Army National Guard from March 1962 to March 1968, and was mobilized twice in 1963. Jimmy worked as a business manager in the grain industry for many years in Guntersville, and managed grain elevators in Warner, OK, and Van Buren, AR.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Ival and Fannie Mae Vest.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sarah Vest; daughters, LaDonna Pettis (Tony), Ivy Estes (Jay) and Manda Cruz (Michael); grandsons, Ethan Rogers, Grant Pettis, Eli Cruz, Cade Estes and Casey Cruz; brother, Kenny Vest; and sisters, Helen Wisener and Dovie Cooley.
He will be buried at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Guntersville.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Vest family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2020