J.L. McGlaughn

Gadsden, AL - JL McGlaughn, 82, of Southside Alabama, entered his eternal home on Sunday October 25, 2020. JL was born September 9, 1938 in Ohatchee Alabama to Harley and Eva McGlaughn. The second of four sons, he learned the value of hard work at a young age. This work ethic was a cornerstone of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Southside High School, and served in the United States Army from 1958-1962. JL was a faithful servant to the City of Southside, serving as the first Chief of Police from 1968-1977, and on the City Council from 1977-1980. He was an employee of Goodyear Tire and Rubber for more than 30 years. JL was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
As an avid gardener, JL spent the majority of his time tending to his vast vegetable garden. He loved to share his bountiful harvest with others, and had a true servant's heart. JL always put the needs of others above his own, even up to his last days on earth. Anyone who ever stopped by his home never left empty handed.
JL was no stranger to loss throughout his life. From the death of his firstborn son, the death of his beloved wife Peggy, a devastating house fire in 2016 and recent battle with cancer, he always persevered and kept his faith in God and family. JL's pride and joy were his beloved grandchildren, Megan, Russ and Will. He made many lasting memories with each of them over the years.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife Peggy Cochran McGlaughn, son Gary Ryan McGlaughn, parents Harley Eugene (Eva) McGlaughn, brothers Johnny McGlaughn and Lester McGlaughn. He is survived by two sons Jim (Beth) McGlaughn and Michael (Amy) McGlaughn; brother, Tony (Leslie) McGlaughn; multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Sandra Epperson; and three beloved grandchildren, Megan, Russ & Will.
Services will be held at Collier Butler Funeral Home on Friday October 30, 2020, with visitation at 11am and service to follow at 1 pm. A private graveside service will be held to follow at Williams- Southside Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ryan McGlaughn, Bruce Free, Mason McGlaughn, Tucker McGlaughn, William Russell Jr and Chris Snyder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church or Southside United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the physicians and staff of GRMC, the Cancer Center, Kindred Hospice, and special caregiver Melissa Gargone.
