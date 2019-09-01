|
The Lord called Mrs. Jo Ann Duncan Clifton home in the peaceful morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
She was a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted nurse and caregiver.
She is survived by her son, Stephen; daughter, Kim; grandchildren, Stephen Ray, Haileigh, Emalie, Madyson, Ian, Gabe, and Jacob; and great-grandchild, Brayden.
She is being reunited with her husband and love of her life at Red Hill Methodist Cemetery.
She is deeply loved and missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 1, 2019