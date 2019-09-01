Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Jo Ann Duncan Clifton

Jo Ann Duncan Clifton Obituary
The Lord called Mrs. Jo Ann Duncan Clifton home in the peaceful morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
She was a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted nurse and caregiver.
She is survived by her son, Stephen; daughter, Kim; grandchildren, Stephen Ray, Haileigh, Emalie, Madyson, Ian, Gabe, and Jacob; and great-grandchild, Brayden.
She is being reunited with her husband and love of her life at Red Hill Methodist Cemetery.
She is deeply loved and missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 1, 2019
