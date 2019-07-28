|
Jo Ann Massey, 90, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Jo Ann was born Dec. 3, 1928 in Rome, Georgia to Georgia Mae Formby and George Milton Formby. She lived in Rome for many years where she worked on the family farm. Jo Ann worshipped at Hollywood Baptist Church and during this time, she married W.T. Nelson Jr. "Bill" in 1946. To that union three children were born: Billie Ann, Chip, and Robert.
In 1973, Jo Ann and Lewis Massey were married and lived many happy years until his death on June 23, 2017.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Billie Ann and husband, Larry Mimbs; son, Willie T. "Chip" and wife, Gayle Nelson; son, Robert Milton "Bobby" and wife, Betty Nelson; and son, Larry and wife, Angela Massey; granddaughter, Deanna Renz; granddaughter, Kristie Saylor; granddaughter, Lea Ann Mimbs; granddaughter, Holly Massey; granddaughter, Brenda Shook; grandson, Thomas Nelson; grandson, Joshua Nelson; and grandson, Hunter Massey. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many of the Masseys in Collinsville.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her father, George Milton Formby and mother, Georgia Mae Formby; brother, A.M. "Bill" Liley and brother, Howard C. Moore.
A visitation for Jo Ann will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
A funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial will follow in Pineridge Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 28, 2019