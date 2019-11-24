|
|
Funeral services for JoAnn Havene Turley Posey, 84, of Rainbow City, will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at Collier-Butler from 6 until 8 p.m. Burial will be in Forrest Cemetery. Rev. Gerald Taylor will officiate the service. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
JoAnn was a very active member of the Rainbow City Senior Activity Center. She was also active with the Elliott Community Nutrition Center. She loved people, to play bingo and cards with her friends, and she also loved to travel. JoAnn was a member of First Baptist of Rainbow City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Havene and Lester Turley; husband, PFC Marion Posey, Infantry US Army; and son, Michael Posey.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Joslyn and husband, Richard of Huntington, Texas; grandchildren, SSGT Rhys Williams, Infantry US Army Global War On Terror of Nacogdoches, Texas and Meagan Winningham and husband, Cody of Rainbow City; and a host siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to offer a token of gratitude to Jim Driscoll, a friend of JoAnn.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 24, 2019