Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. JoAnn Nesbitt, 79, of Gadsden, who died Saturday. Richard Letherwood and Captain Dennis Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home directing.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She devoted her life to her faith and the people in it. She raised seven children and helped raise her grandchildren. Her door was always open to anyone who needed her. She was the heart of the family, and truly a woman after God's own heart – an Angel who walked the earth, and a treasured blessing to anyone she ever met or who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Nesbitt Sr.; son, Phillip Nesbitt Sr.; and grandson, Adam Nesbitt.
She is survived by daughters, Theresa (David) Brown, Rose (Johnny) Cain, Angie (David) Harden; sons, Tim (Ashley) Nesbitt, Danny (Lacosta) Nesbitt, Johnny Nesbitt Jr.; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Long, Nick Long; and tons of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Nesbitt, Tyler Nesbitt, Willie Taylor, Joey Taylor, Ben Taylor, Eric Williams, Aaron Nesbitt, Phillip Nesbitt and Floyd Nesbitt.
Special thanks to ProHealth Hospice, Amanda, Kasie, Clarissa, Anna, Vickey and Terry for their love and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019