Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Village Chapel for Joanna King Alderson, 74, of Attalla, who died Friday, July 31, 2020. The Reverends Larry Alderson and Terry Alderson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Joanna worked for many years as a waitress at Quincy's. She took pride in her work and had many repeat customers over the years due to her work ethic. She was a faithful Christian woman and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always treated everyone she met as if they were a part of her family, and everyone loved her for that. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris King.

Mrs. Alderson is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Alderson; children, Terry (Cindy) Alderson, Jeffrey (Kim) Alderson, and Consuela (Rodney) Colburn; grandchildren, Summerlan (Holly), Magan (Austin), Christopher, Zackory (Becca), and Allie (Wesley); great-grandchildren; Stella, Knox, Kyleigh, Lynnleigh, and Ryker; brother, Jimmy (Shirley) King; sister, Judy Rogers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

All the honor and thanks go to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the time given to all who knew her loving heart to spend with Joanna.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.

