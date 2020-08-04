1/1
Joanna King Alderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Village Chapel for Joanna King Alderson, 74, of Attalla, who died Friday, July 31, 2020. The Reverends Larry Alderson and Terry Alderson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Joanna worked for many years as a waitress at Quincy's. She took pride in her work and had many repeat customers over the years due to her work ethic. She was a faithful Christian woman and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always treated everyone she met as if they were a part of her family, and everyone loved her for that. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris King.
Mrs. Alderson is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Alderson; children, Terry (Cindy) Alderson, Jeffrey (Kim) Alderson, and Consuela (Rodney) Colburn; grandchildren, Summerlan (Holly), Magan (Austin), Christopher, Zackory (Becca), and Allie (Wesley); great-grandchildren; Stella, Knox, Kyleigh, Lynnleigh, and Ryker; brother, Jimmy (Shirley) King; sister, Judy Rogers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
All the honor and thanks go to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the time given to all who knew her loving heart to spend with Joanna.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved