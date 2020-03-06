Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
New Destiny Christian Church

Joanna Underwood


1947 - 2020
Joanna Underwood Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Joanna Underwood, 72, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Destiny Christian Church. Bishop Steve Smith, Pastor; Rev. Alvin Calloway, Officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
For a complete listing of survivors and to read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506.
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020
