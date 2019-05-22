|
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home for Joanne Boatwright Anthony, 53, who went home to her loving Savior on May 20, 2019. The Rev. Jerry McCright and Rev. Rick Hinkle are officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemtery.
She was a strong believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, loving and devoted wife who cared very much for her family, church and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marcus Kilgro, Clifford and Mable Boatwright.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Anthony; parents, Johnny and Jean Boatwright; grandmother, Louise Kilgro; sisters, Jamie (Tony) Lister, Jeanie Kay Ogle; brother, John Boatwright; nieces, Kayla Ogle, Lindsey (Dustin) Quinn and nephew, Logan Ogle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Marc, Shawn and Tanner Kilgro, Nick Lyles, Dustin Quinn, Chris Brown and Ricky Hunter.
Special thanks to the MICU staff at St. Vincent.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019