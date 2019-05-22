Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairview Road Church of Christ
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairview Road Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Boatwright Anthony


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Boatwright Anthony Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home for Joanne Boatwright Anthony, 53, who went home to her loving Savior on May 20, 2019. The Rev. Jerry McCright and Rev. Rick Hinkle are officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemtery.
She was a strong believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, loving and devoted wife who cared very much for her family, church and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marcus Kilgro, Clifford and Mable Boatwright.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Anthony; parents, Johnny and Jean Boatwright; grandmother, Louise Kilgro; sisters, Jamie (Tony) Lister, Jeanie Kay Ogle; brother, John Boatwright; nieces, Kayla Ogle, Lindsey (Dustin) Quinn and nephew, Logan Ogle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Marc, Shawn and Tanner Kilgro, Nick Lyles, Dustin Quinn, Chris Brown and Ricky Hunter.
Special thanks to the MICU staff at St. Vincent.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now