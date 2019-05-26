|
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. today at Collinsville Funeral Home-Sharpe Chapel for Joanne Cunningham Gunnin, 88, Collinsville, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Minister will be Bishop David Rogers. Burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery, Hackleburg, Alabama. Collinsville Funeral Home is directing.
She was preceded in death by her parentsh T.C. and Susie Mae Cunningham; husband, Kenneth Gunnin; siblings, Carey Cunningham, Joy Albea, Wayne
Cunningham; grandson, Wilson "Will" Gunnin.
Survivors are her children, Jeffrey (Donna) Gunnin, Leisa Kim Shevlin; grandchildren: Paige Shevlin, Gwen Hodges; great-grandchildren, Benton Hodges, Brynnan Hodges, Wesley Schloss, Theodore Schloss; brothers, Herbert Cunningham, Vernon Cunningham; and a host of relatives and friends.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from noon until 1:30p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have donations made to Northeast Alabama Kidney Association, P.O. Box 264, Gadsden, AL 35902.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019