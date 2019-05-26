Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
Funeral
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Gunnin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Cunningham Gunnin


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Cunningham Gunnin Obituary
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. today at Collinsville Funeral Home-Sharpe Chapel for Joanne Cunningham Gunnin, 88, Collinsville, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Minister will be Bishop David Rogers. Burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery, Hackleburg, Alabama. Collinsville Funeral Home is directing.
She was preceded in death by her parentsh T.C. and Susie Mae Cunningham; husband, Kenneth Gunnin; siblings, Carey Cunningham, Joy Albea, Wayne
Cunningham; grandson, Wilson "Will" Gunnin.
Survivors are her children, Jeffrey (Donna) Gunnin, Leisa Kim Shevlin; grandchildren: Paige Shevlin, Gwen Hodges; great-grandchildren, Benton Hodges, Brynnan Hodges, Wesley Schloss, Theodore Schloss; brothers, Herbert Cunningham, Vernon Cunningham; and a host of relatives and friends.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from noon until 1:30p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have donations made to Northeast Alabama Kidney Association, P.O. Box 264, Gadsden, AL 35902.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now