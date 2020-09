Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Joe Atkins, 69, of Glencoe, passed away on September 4, 2020. Burial is at Crestwood Cemetery.

Joe is survived by his parents, Joe and Phyllis; his wife, Phyllis; sister, Pam (John) Darden; daughter, Lori Whidby; son, Joel Atkins; grandchildren, Grace Whidby and Josh Whidby; and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Sumatanga on Sumatanga Road in Gallant, AL.

