Memorial Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hopewell Cemetery, Ashville, for Mr. Joe Cunningham, 67, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Eulogy will be given by Henry Jester. Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge.
Joe was a graduate of Southside High School. He served in the Army and retired from Anniston Army Depot. He was a gun enthusiast and an avid race fan. Joe enjoyed telling stories of he and his friends with their hot rods back in the day.
Those preceding him in death were his parents, Howard and Eva Cunningham; wife, Ann Kitchens Cunningham; and nephew, Jared Moon.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela Cunningham; stepdaughter, Sonya Cain; stepsons, Bill and Richard Cain; brother, David Cunningham; sisters, Carolyn Cunningham and Shirley (Larry) Carnes; uncle and aunts, Dan and Glenda Grant, Jean Grant and Ardeth Garay; nephews and niece, Jason Moon, Shawn Cunningham and Dana Cunningham; also a very special friend and caregiver, Vickie Nelson.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 31, 2020