Boaz Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL 35957
(256) 593-4214
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview FCM Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview FCM Church
More Obituaries for Joe Walker
Rev. Joe F. Walker Obituary
Rev. Joe F. Walker, 85, Altoona, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice. He was a member of Bethlehem FCM Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alla Faye Walker; brothers; and sisters. He had pastored numerous churches in the First Congregational Methodist Church for nearly 50 years.
He is survived by children, Roland Walker, Myrtle Beach, SC, Deborah Brown (Paul), Arley, and Leland Walker (Kristi), Arab; and his grandchildren, Chris Brown, Kevin Brown (Caitlin), Andrew Walker (Malerie) and Karli Walker; and one great-grandchild, Kensley Brown.
Pallbearers will be Chris Brown, Kevin Brown, Andrew Walker, Kenny Williamson, Charles Phillips and Roy Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Simmons, David Smith, fellow preachers and pastors, and all nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Carr Funeral Home in Boaz. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview FCM Church. Bro. Kerry Bryant, Bro. Tommy Fox and Bro. Bill Lackey will officiate. Burial will follow in Aurora Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019
