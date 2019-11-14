|
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Joe Garlon Milam, 90, of Attalla, who passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Dr. Roger Beshears will officiate. Interment will be in Forrest Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Mr. Milam was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and the men's Sunday School Class.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during the Korean War.
He was retired from Republic Steel. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Gulf Shores and deer hunting at Skyline.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Zeyther Milam; brothers, Wilfred Milam and James William Milam; sisters, Dorothy Campbell, Clemmie Anne Neal and Azell Milam.
Mr. Milam is survived by his wife of 57 years, Minnie Milam; sons, James Garlon Milam and Larry (Rita) Milam; grandchildren, Chris and Noah Milam, Beth Sewell, Rhonda Shaw and Melinda Powell; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be the men's Sunday School Class of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and grandsons, Chris Milam, Noah Milam, Dr. Manish Shah, Brent Powell and Justin Powell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Catanzaro, Larry Means and the Attalla Fire Department.
Special thanks to the Attalla Fire Department and Medics.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019