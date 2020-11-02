Joe Logan

Gadsden - Joe G. Logan, 78 of Gadsden Alabama entered into the presence of Jesus on Sunday November 1, 2020. He was born August 31, 1942 and was a lifelong residence of Gadsden, AL. Service will be at 12:30 pm Wednesday at Collier Butler. Visitation will begin at 11 AM until the hour of service. Graveside will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Brother Randy Hagan and Rev. Vince Whittington will officiate. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vester and Mary Logan and sister Jane Logan Daniel.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Peggy Logan; his children Cindy (Jerry) Dean, Janet (Nick) Hall, Matthew (Sherri) Logan, Teresa (Darren) Hood; grandchildren; Kyle (Kay) Dean, Cameron Dean, Meredith (Jeremy) Hargrove, Logan, Tyler and Chandler Hall, Harrison and Madeline Hood, Joshua, Katelyn and Ethan Logan; sister Barbara Whitt and a host of cousins and nieces and nephews.

He was a 1960 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and attended Jacksonville State University and earned his associates degree as an electrician from Alabama School of Trade. Joe began work at an early age of 15 sweeping the floors at Temple Electric Company. He later became co-owner of Temple Electric

He also worked for Etowah County Judicial System years until his retirement.

Daddy was the most hard-working man we ever knew. His faith, family, farm and church were his main priorities. He loved and cared for his family more than anything and always prayed that we would grow in love one toward another. He loved "the farm" and enjoyed spending time there grandsons. Last but certainly not least was his church. He loved Jesus and was not afraid to share his faith. He was a lifetime member and faithful servant of Dwight Baptist Church serving in many capacities. His guidance and leadership will be greatly missed.

Daddy struggled the last few weeks with complications from COVID. We rejoice in the fact he is in no more pain. We are certain he heard the words "well done my good and faithful servant enter into the presence of our Lord".

His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Dwight Baptist Church.

COVID guidelines will be observed.



