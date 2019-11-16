|
|
Mr. Joe Morris St. George Jr., 76, passed away on November 13, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Felinda (Darrel Sr.) Avery; two sons, Morris (Lisa) Lockhart and Keith (Sherry) Lockhart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at New Destiny. Eulogy: Bishop Steve Smith.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. today.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019