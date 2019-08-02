Home

Boaz Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL 35957
(256) 593-4214
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boaz Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL 35957
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Boaz Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL 35957
Joe Stonicher Obituary
Joe Stonicher, 71, of Sardis, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Boaz Carr Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Jason Hallmark and Rev. Welton Brooks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Eddie Jarmon, Xander Jolley, Tim Stonicher, Jeremy Stonicher, Tony Stonicher and Chris Golden.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Sardis High School Class of 1966.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stonicher is survived by his daughters, Bethany Henderson and Stephanie Jarmon; son-in-law, Eddie Jarmon; grandchildren, Dallas Henderson, Xander Jolley and Lauren Grace Henderson; brothers, Roger Stonicher and Ray Stonicher; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Vernie Stonicher; and brother, Billy Wayne Stonicher.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019
