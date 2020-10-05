Mr. Joel Deforest (J.D.) Sanders Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Sandra M. Sanders; children, Jacqueline Collins Sanders, Sharon Sanders Vickers, Joel D. Sanders III, Eric F. Sanders, Parrish L. Sanders, Frederick L. Sanders Sr.; sibling, Donald Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be from noon until 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home. Family hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Gadsden Funeral Chapel.

Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Keith E. Dudley officiating.

Services are under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

