Joel Deforest "J.D." Sanders Jr.
Mr. Joel Deforest (J.D.) Sanders Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Sandra M. Sanders; children, Jacqueline Collins Sanders, Sharon Sanders Vickers, Joel D. Sanders III, Eric F. Sanders, Parrish L. Sanders, Frederick L. Sanders Sr.; sibling, Donald Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be from noon until 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home. Family hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Gadsden Funeral Chapel.
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Keith E. Dudley officiating.
Services are under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
i am so sorry for your loss
October 3, 2020
i am sorry for your loss may you find comfort and hope through this difficult time
