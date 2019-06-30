|
Funeral services for Joel N. Wood Sr., of Gadsden, will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden. Visitation with the family will be from noon until 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler. Burial will take place in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Southside. Collier-Butler will direct services.
Joel passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville. Joel was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church. He retired from Kimball Glass Company with 46 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Inez Parker Wood; his parents, Stanope and Minnie Lou Parks Wood; brothers, George Wood, Stanope (Buddy) Wood Jr., Glen Wood, Terry Wood, Perry Wood; sisters, Willie Lee (Bill) Harding, Rebecca (Ann) Cox, Hildred Kennedy, Sandra Rogers Weaver, Sara Lou Wood.
He is survived by sons, Joel (Kandis) Wood Jr., Ken D. (Lynne) Wood, Gary Wood; grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) Wood, Lindsay (Daniel) Pearson, Jordan (Ansley) Wood, Lauren (Jeremy) Evans; great-grandchildren, Cooper Pearson, Cori Beth Pearson, Hudson Evans, Eliza Wood, Copeland Evans. He is also survived by brother, Bobby Wood; sisters-in-law, Kay Wood, Sue Wood; brother-in-law, Buddy Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church or Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 30, 2019