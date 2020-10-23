1/1
Joey Hillsman
Joey Hillsman
Attalla - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Joey Hillsman, 47, of Attalla, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe David Hillsman; mother, Delores Ann Hood; grandparents, Audrey and Pete Franklin; and aunt, Margie Mince.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hillsman; daughters, Eternity Hillsman, Destiny Hillsman, Kathrine Hillsman, and Samantha Hillsman; sisters, Lisa (Ray) Hendrix, Tammy (John) O'Bryant, and Gina (Jimmy) Keeton; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Special thanks to Refiners Fire Mission, waitresses and owners of Garretts Cafe, Meagan Clem, Cordell Hendrix, Angie Duke, Joe and Scotty Clay, Mini Mart and their employees, Casey and Kaitlyn Hendrix, Amber Hendrix, Kerry and Lisa Simpson, and to anyone else who has helped in any way, thank you.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
