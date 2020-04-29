|
John "Johnny" Samuel Stephens Jr. of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away April 18th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Samuel Stephens Sr. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Daughdrill Stephens; sisters, Donna Stephens Holm (Stephen), and Laura Stephens Vernon Taylor (Jerry & Brian); brother, Charles "Chuck" Stephens; nephews, Chris Stephens, James Vernon (Andrea), Joe Vernon (Jamie Lynn), Kennedy Collins, Coleman Collins, Luke Taylor (Kristen).
Johnny Stephens grew up in the Noccalula Mountain area of Gadsden, Alabama, where he attended church at Noccalula Church of God. Johnny was a member of the Boy Scouts Troop #59, where he earned the distinction of "Eagle Scout." He enjoyed playing sports such as football, and baseball. Johnny won several awards when playing baseball with the "Noccalula Civitans," and when playing football with the "Mountain Rams." He later relocated to "Owls Hollow" area of Etowah County with his family, where he attended and graduated from Gaston High School. Johnny was an outdoors-man, who loved to hunt on the family farm in Owls Hollow. Johnny also loved to fish on Weiss Lake, where he spent many evenings catching "Crappie" fish. Johnny attended trade school in Gadsden, where he learned the trades of Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) and electrician. He worked as HVAC technician and electrician in Gadsden, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida.
There will be graveside service for family and friends at Mount Olive Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 2nd, at 2 p.m. The graveside service will also be shown on Chuck Stephens Facebook live for family and friends to watch. The Church and Cemetery address is as follows: Mount Olive F.C.M. Church, 6094 County Road 19, Piedmont, Alabama (Cherokee County) 36272.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020