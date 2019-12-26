Home

John A. "Johnny" Mack Obituary
John A. "Johnny" Mack, 74, Southside, was called home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Graveside will be held at noon Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Williams-Southside Cemetery, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Rev. Buddy O'Bryant will officiate.
John was a native and resident of Southside. He graduated from Southside High School, class of 1963. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked at Food Center as a butcher for many years, then at AAA Pottery until it closed. He was a member of Southeast Treasure Hunters Club.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Joe" and Minnie Lou Mack; and brother, James "Mickey" Mack.
He is survived by his sons, Brian (Dana) Mack and David Mack; mother of his sons, Lynn Mack; daughter, Renee (Darren) Pruitt; granddaughters, Haley Ford, Hunter Ford and Isabelle "Izzy" Chandler; brothers-in-law, Albert Barker and Paul Barker; sisters-in-law, René Henry and Barbara Mack; special niece, Maria Barker; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the Southside Police Department, first responders, and the Village Chapel removal personnel.
The family has requested that everyone dress casually.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
