John C. Blair
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. John C. Blair, 80, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Amedisys Chaplain Matt Rose will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Blair worked at Goodyear for 38 years. He loved to travel and loved antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Blair; parents, Freddie and Lula Mae Blair; and his brothers, Lamar, Bobby, and Ricky Blair.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lowman Blair; daughter, Kim (Tim) Carter; stepsons, Bill (Dee Dee) Lowman and Wade (Jennifer) Lowman; grandsons, Justin (Ireasha) Carter and Wesley (Allison) Lowman; granddaughter, Alli Lowman; great-granddaughters, Kinsey and Eva Carter and Kennedy Marie Lowman; and brother, Jerry (Glenda) Blair.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
SEP
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
