|
|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for John Calvin Osborne, 74, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Tuesday, September 3. Rev. Don Golden and Rev. Anthony Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Mr. Osborne was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church. He was retired from Anniston Army Depot. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam. He enjoyed bass fishing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Ree Osborne; father, James Osborne; brother, Jimmy Allen Osborne.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Griffith Osborne; daughter, Allison (Jeremy) Gauthier; grandson, Zachary (Christina) Gauthier; granddaughter, Rachel (Oz) Oda; 3 great-grandchildren, Bryson Raber, Payzlee Gauthier and Gracie Oda; chosen daughter, Candace West; beloved dog, Slick Willie.
Pallbearers will be Michael Griffith, Rodney Hopkins, Lewis Easterwood, Jeremy Helms, Chad Fuller and Benjamin West.
Honorary Pallbearers: Marshall Austin, Al Lee and Joey Robinson.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019