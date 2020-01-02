|
John Cecil Hamiter passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 100, the loving patriarch of his family, devoted to his friends, church, and community, and a man of infinite faith in his Savior.
Mr. Hamiter was born Aug. 28, 1919 in Carrollton, Alabama. He attended Union Chapel Church and gave his life to Christ at the age of 13. He proudly served his country in WWII in North Africa as a Medical Administrative Officer, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. His duties during the war gave him an interest in hospital administration, which provided direction for his professional career and would culminate in his life-long passion for improving healthcare around the world.
Following WWII, Mr. Hamiter received his Baccalaureate degree from the University of Alabama, where he was ranked in the Top 10 percent of his class and inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the national honor society for commerce and business. He then received his Master of Hospital Administration from the University of Minnesota.
After serving at two hospitals in Birmingham, Mr. Hamiter came to Baptist Memorial Hospital in 1957 as administrator. Perhaps his greatest contribution to his community, he boldly led efforts to move the hospital from its outdated facilities to a new, modern campus in East Gadsden, with additions over the years that kept the hospital ahead of the rapidly changing needs of the community and the health care field, including a mental health center, family practice center and residency program, and the Hamiter Professional Office building, named in his honor. Mr. Hamiter served as CEO of the hospital and medical center for 27 years.
During his tenure, Baptist Memorial Hospital was considered to be a leader in health care not only in Alabama, but the nation and the world as well. Mr. Hamiter carried its name and reputation along with his expertise on 12 complete trips around the world on behalf of Baptist medical missions, into 84 countries and all six major continents, traveling an estimated 1.5 million foreign miles, where he served as volunteer consultant in Heath Care Administration to the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. On many of those mission trips, he was accompanied by his devoted wife, Elise, including six months at Bangalore Baptist Hospital in India.
His leadership extended to numerous other civic, religious, and business organizations where he served vital roles, including the Alabama Hospital Association, where he served as president; the American College of Hospital Administrators, where he served as district governor; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as board member; East Gadsden Bank as 1st Vice President for over 20 years; City of Gadsden Industrial Development Board; Etowah County chapter of the American Red Cross; Boys Club; Gadsden Concert Association, and many others.
Mr. Hamiter was a devout Christian and served at 12th Street Baptist Church in many capacities including deacon, Chairman of the deacons, and a member of the Long-Range Planning Board.
His selfless devotion to his community and his profession garnered him many awards including an honorary Doctor of Laws degree conferred by Jacksonville State University; first inductee into the Gadsden Citizens Hall of Fame; the Gold Medal of Excellence given by the Alabama Hospital Association in 1980, one of only five awarded, at that time, in its 69 year history; honorary chief of the Mampursi Tribe, Ghana, West Africa.
Mr. Hamiter was preceded in death by his parents and six of his eight siblings, and his beloved wife of 65 years, Elise Doughty Hamiter.
Survivors include his son, John C. Hamiter Jr. (Belle) of Keener; daughters, Meg Hamiter Jackson of Oneonta and Anita Hamiter Tucker (Paul LeRoy) of Vestavia; grandchildren, Hallie Hamiter McKnight (Geoff), Wes Hamiter (Ann), Drew Jackson (Sissy), and Ashley Tucker (fiance Josh Hammond); great-grandchildren, Stuart Douglass, Lucy Kate McKnight, Creede Jackson, Ben Luke Jackson, and Baby Boy Jackson, due February 2020; sisters, Evelyn Hamiter Timmerman, age 102, Birmingham, and Ann Hamiter Barksdale, Columbus, Mississippi, age 94; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to his faithful treasured friends who visited him regularly and brought him joy. Also to his long-time caregivers who made his last decade as comfortable as possible.
Services for Mr. Hamiter will be Friday at 12:30 p.m., at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel, Gadsden, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Forrest Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are devoted friends and former employees of Baptist Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 12th Street Baptist Church, 800 W Grand Av., Rainbow City, AL 35906; Big Oak Ranch, PO Box 507, Springville, AL 35146; or a charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 2, 2020