|
|
Mr. John D. Moore, 84, of Rainbow City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. Cremation services were provided by Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 51 years, Sally L. Moore of Rainbow City; son, Michael D. Moore (Audra) of Salem, Connecticut; and three grandchildren, Lauren, Eric and Alex, of Salem, Connecticut.
John worked in the pottery business for American Standard in California and Connecticut, and for Triple A in Attalla. He also spent 23 years in the California Army National Guard. He was a member of Briarmeade Golf Club, and he loved to play golf and travel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020