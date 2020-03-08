Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506

John D. Moore

John D. Moore Obituary
Mr. John D. Moore, 84, of Rainbow City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. Cremation services were provided by Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 51 years, Sally L. Moore of Rainbow City; son, Michael D. Moore (Audra) of Salem, Connecticut; and three grandchildren, Lauren, Eric and Alex, of Salem, Connecticut.
John worked in the pottery business for American Standard in California and Connecticut, and for Triple A in Attalla. He also spent 23 years in the California Army National Guard. He was a member of Briarmeade Golf Club, and he loved to play golf and travel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020
