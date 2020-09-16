John DeForest Watson Jr., 90, of Rainbow City, died September 12, 2020, at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.
He was born June 27, 1930, on his family's farm off Rainbow Drive, in what is now Rainbow City, and except for his time in the Army, lived on that farm his entire life. In 1948, he graduated from Etowah High School, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn. He served two years during the Korean War in the 167th Infantry Regiment, 31st Infantry Division, and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. He worked his entire life at Goodyear in Gadsden, retiring as Distribution Center Manager after more than 40 years of service. He graduated from Jacksonville State University, which he attended in the evenings while working at Goodyear. In his spare time, he was a homebuilder, and was for many years the Chairman of the Rainbow City Zoning Board. He also enjoyed cheering for the Westminster Christian School basketball team, the Atlanta Braves, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a member of White Springs Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Gadsden.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Hinton Watson; parents, John D. Watson and Oma Odell Medlin of Southside; his aunt, Varna Watson, and uncle, Horace Watson, who were important influences in his upbringing; as well as his siblings, Nell Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Lamar Watson and Mary Lou Wimpee.
He is survived by his children, John D. Watson III (Ann) of Vestavia Hills, Kathleen W. Hughston (Ron) of Tuscaloosa, and James D. Watson of Vestavia Hills; eight beloved grandchildren, Amy Watson (Adam Lukasiewicz), James Austin Hughston (Ashley), Watson Hughston (Mary Stuart), Jay Watson (Jillian), Anna Kate Hughston, Sarah Kathryn Hughston, Will Watson and Andrew Watson; four great-grandchildren, Jack Watson, Lakelyn Hughston, Henry Watson and Caroline Hughston; his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Peggy Wharton; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go to the loving caretakers at the State Veterans Home; Lakeside Hospice; Forest Manor Rehabilitation; Crimson Village; Kirkwood By the River; and Home Instead, among many others.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and grandsons, and honorary pallbearers are Wayne Walden, Excell Hester, and all his friends from Goodyear.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19 at Crestwood Memorial with Rev. Larry Fuhrman officiating, with plans for a memorial service when it is safe to gather.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Westbrook Christian School (100 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906); the Big Oak Ranch (P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146); or Lakeside Hospice (4010 Masters Road, Pell City, AL 35128).
