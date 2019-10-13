Home

Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter
156 S. Ninth St.
Gadsden, AL
View Map
John Edison Isbell Jr.

John Edison Isbell Jr. Obituary
John Edison Isbell Jr. died at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 85.
John was born in Gadsden, the only son of John Edison Isbell Sr. and Ethel Wiggonton Isbell.
He is survived by his kindergarten sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Mary Margaret Isbell; son, John Edison Isbell III (Priscilla) of Fayetteville, Georgia; daughters, Margaret Isbell Wilmot of Fayetteville, Georgia and Anne Moody Isbell of Americus, Georgia; three granddaughters, Ivey (Luke) Isbell Crider, Rose Wilmot, Hadleigh Isbell; one grandson, John Edison Isbell IV; and one great-grandson, L.J. Crider.
Born on May 13, 1934, he was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in journalism and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. After graduation, John served in the United States Navy before returning home to work as a reporter for the Gadsden Times and the Birmingham News. He then moved on to a career in public relations at International Harvester.
A loving husband and father, he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 156 S. Ninth St., Gadsden, AL 35901, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall. The Rev. Carl Saxton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Comforter Episcopal Church or to a .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 13, 2019
