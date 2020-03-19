|
|
Private Graveside Service for John Edward Hunt, 57, of Cullman, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hunt passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at UAB Hospital. He was born November 1, 1962, to Billy and Shirley Hunt.
Mr. Hunt served as the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Cullman for 30 years. He had also worked as the director of golf at Terri Pines Country Club. Currently, he was employed by the City of Albertville.
He was a faithful member of Desperation Church. John was a loving father and husband who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Hunt; daughter, Kayla (Wilson) Strickland; son, Ryan (Hannah) Hunt; daughter, Lauren Hunt (fiancé, Cade Peak); parents; sister, Lynn (Mark) Wilson; brother, Scott (Sharon) Hunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020