Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mr. John "Tommy" Humphries, age 84, of Rainbow City, who passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Bro. Bart Watts will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. Humphries was born on November 19, 1934, and graduated from Etowah High School. He served in the United States Air Force and drove a truck for 40 years. During his spare time, he published two books, dabbled in making silver jewelry, and owned Cow Pasture Golf. He loved his family, his friends, his church, golf and Alabama Football.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Ethel Humphries; and his son, John Thomas Humphries II.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosamond Mozley Humphries; son, Tim Humphries; daughter, Darcie (Jack) Gibbons; daughter-in-law, Sandy Jackley Humphries; grandchildren, Ethan (Alexis), Erin (Josh) Loving, Zachary, Ryan, Kalee, Makalyn and Jackson Humphries, Cullan Gibbons, Trevor Gibbons; great-grandsons, Sam and John Loving; brother, Bill Humphries; sister, Betty Roberson Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 1727 Mt. Zion Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Special thanks to those who have been a pillar of support for our family during this time: Brother Bart Watts, Deb Reeves, Kathy West, and Connie Harvell, whom Dad loved like a daughter from the day he met her and has been a blessing to our family.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2019