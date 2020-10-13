1/1
John Keith Klepsig
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, for John Keith Klepsig, 63, who passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020. Celebration will be held at Cobb City Hunting Club, 305 Edgar Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.
John is united with his parents, John and Betty Klepsig; sister, Pam Miller; and nephew, Chad Harcrow.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tracy; daughters, Jamie (Daniel) Bolen and Katelyn Klepsig; granddaughter, Leah Kate Bolen; sister, Kim (Tony) Harcrow; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
John was an avid outdoorsman, the best father and Pawpaw in the world, and most prepared man on the face of the earth. He was always ready with a snack and cold one for everyone. He was the owner of Welding Services of Alabama, Inc.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Cobb City Hunting Club, both past and present.
John was the strongest man in the world and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers/donations, a bag of corn for his pet deer will be appreciated.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
