|
|
John Luke Carver, age 6, of Boaz, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.
There will be a private family service Saturday, April 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Bro. Paul Lackey and Bro. Zac Goforth will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Adam Maroney, Colby Patton, Zac Goforth, Tony Patton, Jamie Griffith and Chris Davenport. Carlisle Baptist Church family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
He is survived by his parents, Ben and Johnna Carver; brother, Braden Carver; grandparents, Frank and Janine Carver, Tonya Lane and Johnny Malone; great-grandparents, Sue Burns and Ray and Sylvia Malone; aunt, Natalie Goforth (Zac); and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to The Legacy of Hope in John Luke's name, 502 20th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35233; or Legacyofhope.org.
The family would like to give special thanks to Children's Hospital PICU, A-Med, Marshall EMS, Sardis Police Department, Sardis Fire Department, Etowah County Sheriff's Dept., MMCS ER Staff and Survival Flight.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020