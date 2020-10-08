John Mark Ashley, 58, of Gadsden, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Bro. Kyle Sullivan will officiate. Burial will be at Old Harmony Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services directing.
John was born in 1962 to Johnnie and HR Ashley. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1980, then attended Gadsden State Community College, where he received a Business degree. He was married to the love of his life, Kathy Simmons, on May 21, 1994. They were married for 26 years. John worked as a rental housing inspector for the City of Gadsden for 17 years. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, which included NASCAR, Auburn football, baseball, basketball, Elvis, Elton John, Snoopy and Andy Griffith. He served on the board at Habitat for Humanity. He was an active member at Riverbend Baptist Church.
John never met a stranger. He was a friend to all, and loved by all. He was especially close with his son, Dawson. He coached him in little league and semi-pro baseball. He will be greatly missed, especially by his close friends, son, wife, and cats (Smokey and Buster).
John fought the battle with Cancer. In NASCAR terms, his car ran out of gas in his race with Cancer a little farther from the finish line than we would have liked to have seen. He did, however, cross over through the Pearly Gates peacefully and with Grace.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Ashley; father, Hiram R. Ashley; sister, JoAnn Ashley; and father-in-law, Howard Simmons.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Simmons Ashley; son, John Dawson Ashley; mother-in-law, Jean Simmons; brother-in-law, Lee Simmons (Stacy); nephews, Fisher Simmons (Destini) and Jaylen Simmons; and chosen nephew, Zack Robertson.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Ashley, Chuck Limbaugh, Nick Hall, Steve Swindall, Tommy Carr, Tom Wright, Barry Davis, and Lee Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers are the Employees of the City of Gadsden, and friends at Emma Kate's Cottage.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Monique, Michelle, Alex, Emily, Faynita, Rodney, and Dr. Yates; Dr. Anakwah and staff at HOAA; Dr. Jarrod Warren; Jennifer and Chuck Limbaugh; Traci and Bruce Free; Richard Hollingsworth; Steve Swindall; Tommie Carr; Lee Dye; Nick Hall; neighbors at Sangster Rd and Riverbend Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. prior to the service.
