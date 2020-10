John Michael Bettis, 73, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Visitation will be held at Collier-Butler Chapel on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct service.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Bettis family.