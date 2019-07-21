|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for John Morgan Rogers, 14, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Pastor Bruce Jenkins and Pastor Paul Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow in Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
John Morgan was going into the 9th grade at Hokes Bluff High School. He played football all through Junior High School. He was moving to Junior Varsity Football. John Morgan was an avid fisherman - he loved fishing. He loved playing with his niece and nephew. He was also an avid Alabama football fan and Nascar fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilburn Morgan Rogers, Virginia Louise Rogers, Hillard Tillman, and John F. Bussey; uncle, Greg Carnes (Paw Paw).
He is survived by his mother, Kristi Bussey Rogers and father, Marty Rogers; sister, Marti (Zach) McCord; sister, Kylee Sarratt; niece, Ella Grace Mccord; nephew, Eli Gage McCord; grandparents, Janis Bussey; aunts, Donna Carnes (Nana) Tina (Terry) Lett, Kim (Danny) Fincher; uncle, Tim (Shelia) Bussey; Patricia (Donnie) Adams; Fantastic Four, Tayler Pankey, Dakota Holcomb, Allie Blevins, and Haley Kate Wellingham; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Holcomb, Dakota Holcomb, Alex Carter, Allie Blevins, Austin Blevins, Tayler Pankey, Will Wellingham, Haley Kate Wellingham, Nick Woodruff, and Colton Sims.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hokes Bluff athletes and staff.
Special thanks to all who prayed and stood with him and us, and to the wonderful staff at Children's of Atlanta of the Scottish Rite PICU and Lana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network in honor of JM.
The family will receive friends tonight at Hokes Bluff High School from 5 to 8.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019