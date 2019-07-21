Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hokes Bluff High School
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Morgan Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Morgan Rogers Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for John Morgan Rogers, 14, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Pastor Bruce Jenkins and Pastor Paul Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow in Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
John Morgan was going into the 9th grade at Hokes Bluff High School. He played football all through Junior High School. He was moving to Junior Varsity Football. John Morgan was an avid fisherman - he loved fishing. He loved playing with his niece and nephew. He was also an avid Alabama football fan and Nascar fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilburn Morgan Rogers, Virginia Louise Rogers, Hillard Tillman, and John F. Bussey; uncle, Greg Carnes (Paw Paw).
He is survived by his mother, Kristi Bussey Rogers and father, Marty Rogers; sister, Marti (Zach) McCord; sister, Kylee Sarratt; niece, Ella Grace Mccord; nephew, Eli Gage McCord; grandparents, Janis Bussey; aunts, Donna Carnes (Nana) Tina (Terry) Lett, Kim (Danny) Fincher; uncle, Tim (Shelia) Bussey; Patricia (Donnie) Adams; Fantastic Four, Tayler Pankey, Dakota Holcomb, Allie Blevins, and Haley Kate Wellingham; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Holcomb, Dakota Holcomb, Alex Carter, Allie Blevins, Austin Blevins, Tayler Pankey, Will Wellingham, Haley Kate Wellingham, Nick Woodruff, and Colton Sims.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hokes Bluff athletes and staff.
Special thanks to all who prayed and stood with him and us, and to the wonderful staff at Children's of Atlanta of the Scottish Rite PICU and Lana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network in honor of JM.
The family will receive friends tonight at Hokes Bluff High School from 5 to 8.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now