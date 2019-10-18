|
Mr. John Mouzon Wiggins, 81, of Southside, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nowlin Chapel, First Baptist Church of Gadsden. Rev. Mat Alexander and Rev. Larry Fuhrman will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
John was born in Etowah County to parents Charles and Edith Wiggins. He was a 1956 graduate of Gadsden High School and attended Jacksonville State University. John developed a passion for drag racing during the 1950s-1960s, and later he became the owner of John's Auto Parts and Salvage. In 1980, he started purchasing and showing Clydesdale horses throughout the Southeast and Midwest.
John is survived by his wife, Charlotte Runyans Wiggins; daughter, Denise (John) Floyd; son, John Mouzon (Jill Yancey) Wiggins II; grandchildren, Erica Floyd (Clay) Shumate, Elyse Floyd, Tripp Wiggins, Sam Wiggins and Bea Wiggins; great-grandson, Wesley Shumate; brother, Milton (Joan) Wiggins; sister, Virginia Wiggins; first cousin, Bill (Suzanna) Greer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Neal Shirley, Howard Gilbert, Jimmy Perkins, Dan Biggio, Gerald Watwood, James Yancey, Gary Kilpatrick and Morris Liggan. Honorary pallbearers will be all members of James Stivinder's Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Gadsden and the Etowah County Humane Society.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Home Health: Chelsea, Anita, Rachel, Danny and Brian.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nowlin Chapel, First Baptist Church of Gadsden.
Online condolences may be made to www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019