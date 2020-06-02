John T. Kerr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Village Chapel for John T. Kerr, 86, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bro. Jeff Roberson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
John owned several businesses. He was an avid Alabama fan, and he loved to dance at the VFW with all of his friends. He was a good-natured man who never had anything bad to say about anyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Kerr; son, Terry Kerr Sr.; grandson, Jeremy Spurlock; and sisters, Imogene Rigsby and Bonnie Gibbs.
He is survived by his son, Roger (Elizabeth) Kerr; brother, W.L. Kerr; sister, Ida Mason; grandchildren, Bridgett Taylor, Laura (Scott) Parris, Jeffrey (Amy) Spurlock and Terry Kerr Jr.; five great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and one great-great-grandson.
A big thank you to special neighbors, Tony and Debbie Cambron, Ryan, and Gila; special yard helper, Stoney Shaneyfelt; and also to the nurses of Kindred Hospice for all the help that was given to John and his family during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved