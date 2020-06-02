Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Village Chapel for John T. Kerr, 86, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bro. Jeff Roberson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

John owned several businesses. He was an avid Alabama fan, and he loved to dance at the VFW with all of his friends. He was a good-natured man who never had anything bad to say about anyone.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Kerr; son, Terry Kerr Sr.; grandson, Jeremy Spurlock; and sisters, Imogene Rigsby and Bonnie Gibbs.

He is survived by his son, Roger (Elizabeth) Kerr; brother, W.L. Kerr; sister, Ida Mason; grandchildren, Bridgett Taylor, Laura (Scott) Parris, Jeffrey (Amy) Spurlock and Terry Kerr Jr.; five great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and one great-great-grandson.

A big thank you to special neighbors, Tony and Debbie Cambron, Ryan, and Gila; special yard helper, Stoney Shaneyfelt; and also to the nurses of Kindred Hospice for all the help that was given to John and his family during his illness.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

