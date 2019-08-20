|
|
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for John Thomas Smith, 72, of Gadsden, AL, who passed away August 17. Rev. Roy Cordell officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20. Crestwood Funeral Home directing.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Smith; his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Bryant Smith; his brothers, Carl Griffith, Leonard Griffith; and one sister, Louise Richardson.
John is survived by his wife, Doris Sweatt Smith; his son, Jeremy Smith; grandson, Trey Smith; stepsons, Terry Sweatt, DeWayne (Michelle) Sweatt; stepdaughter, Vickie (Johnny) Hammett; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Carolyn) Bryant; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
John worked for the city of Gadsden for 30 years and was a longtime member of Louis Street Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends and Alabama Football. He never met a stranger and was always doing for others. He will be missed by many.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Alacare Hospice and Rita Hankins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 20, 2019