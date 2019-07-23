|
|
Mr. John Veston Hyatt, 78, of Chandler Mountain, passed away July 20, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Graveside service and interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Steele. Rev. David Clowdus will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service in the chapel.
Veston was a lifelong resident of St. Clair County and retired from Docs Transfer and Warehouse in Birmingham. He enjoyed farming and loved raising his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with his four-legged companion, Pallie.
Those preceding him in death include his parents, Manley and Leanner Hyatt; granddaughter, Gracie Hyatt; and grandson, Ritchie Hyatt.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Sarah Hyatt; children, Paul (Susan) Hyatt, Craig (Samantha) Hyatt and Karen (Alfredo) Hyatt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Wahl, Jessica (Cory) Bankston, Jacob Hyatt, Joshua Hyatt, Joseph Hyatt, Elizabeth Hyatt, Brittany Hyatt, Judy (Ricardo) Hernandez and Alyssa Hyatt; great-grandchildren, Evan Wahl, Shelby Wahl, Raiden Wahl, Lane Bankston, Brinley Bankston, Lawson Bankston, Sergio Mireles, Ashley Hernandez and Elena Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the or to the Parkinson's Association.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers include Jacob Hyatt, Joshua Hyatt, Joseph Hyatt, Chris Wahl, Cory Bankston and Chad Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricardo Hernandez, Johnny Hyatt, Jimmy Collins, Phillip Smith, Dana Smith, and all our beloved friends and neighbors.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Elaine Collins, Dr. Harris, Sue Payne, and the nurses, doctors and staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Gadsden Health and Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 23, 2019