A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at North Highland Church for Mr. John W. Stephens, 51, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Glen Works will officiate. Mr. Stephens' cremains will be buried at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery at a later date. Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation.
Johnny was born in Calhoun County, but lived his life in Southside. He was a very hard worker and loved to do anything flooring. He loved his family and his church, North Highland Baptist. He always lived life to the fullest.
Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Stephens; mother, Marijane Stephens and brothers, Jerry Stephens and David Stephens.
Johnny is survived by his only daughter, Amanda Stephens; his only grandson, Kayden Fant; special niece, Starla Day; special nephew, David Stephens; special ex-wife and mother of his child, Shannon Stephens and life-long friends, Ronald Beasley, Glen Works and Ken Moss.
The family requests no flowers.
Special thanks to all of his visitors while in the hospital.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday at North Highland Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 8, 2019