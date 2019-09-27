|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for John William Frier, 31, who passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Rev. Richard Leatherwood and Debbie Buttram will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
John Frier graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 2007. John worked at Riverview Hospital for a year, and in 2010 and 2011, John volunteered as a firefighter at Ball Play #1 Fire Dept., in which he was firefighter of the year. He always had a passion for helping others. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan E. Frier; grandfather, William L. Frier.
Mr. Frier is survived by his wife, April Frier; son, Dalton Frier (age 9); and his daughter, Jade Frier (age 3); father, Johnny Frier. John also had 2 stepchildren: Maddie Hampton (age 15) and Caitlyn Hosch (age 13).
Pallbearers will be Adam Buttram, David Buttram, Aaron Prater, Paul Heath, Steve Heath and Randall McGlaughn. Honorary Pallbearers are Clint "Lucky" Pegg and Michael Pervis.
Special thanks to Riverview Regional Medical Center CCU Staff and Doctors.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019