A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Johnnie Clark Edwards, 95. Johnnie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Dr. Richard Trader and Don Young officiating.

Johnnie was born to John T. and Maude Clark in 1925, joining eight older brothers and sisters. Growing up in Four Mile, Alabama, Johnnie loved being with her family. Some of her nieces and nephews were older than she.

Johnnie moved to Gadsden as a young woman to work at Republic Steel Mill in the office. There she met and married Dick Edwards and had two sons, Truman E. (Dick) Edwards III and Timothy Clark Edwards.

Johnnie and Dick were members of 12th Street Baptist Church for 60 years. She taught the high school girls' Sunday School class for decades, and was very active in the Women's Missionary Union and the Sonshine Singers.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Truman E. (Dick) Edwards Jr.; her son, Timothy Clark Edwards; her parents; all her siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

Surviving are her son, Truman E. (Dick) Edwards III; daughter-in-law, Charlene Cameron Edwards; grandson, Michael Scott Edwards and his wife, Amy; granddaughter, Jennifer Michelle Edwards; great-grandchildren, Alex Edwards, Ryan McWilliams, Reed McWilliams, Madeline Edwards, Lauryn McWilliams and Cameron Edwards; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joan Beaird.

Pallbearers will be her four great-grandsons, Alex Edwards, Ryan McWilliams, Reed McWilliams, Cameron Edwards; nephews, Tom Ray and Burt Lancaster.

The family would like to express special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Jennifer and Jeanette with Heavenly Hearts. Thank you all for making her last months better.

